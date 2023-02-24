St. Brigid Bidders
Chetan Mody and Steven Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the Feb. 23 MBC Mentor Game 4 of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 88.55. Average Score was 55. Phillip Wolfe and Joanne Ende were second, 62.70; Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, third, 58.50; Bernadette Corsi and Rick Klapthor, fourth, 56.10; and Pat Ferrey and Mark Baker, fifth, 53.90.
B-rank winners were Wolfe and Ende, first; Osborne and Berger, second; Corsi and Klapthor, third; and Ferrey and Baker, fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.