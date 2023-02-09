St. Brigid Bidders
Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger were first in the A rank at the Feb. 2 MBC Mentor Game of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 87. Average score was 66. John Dietz and Thomas Bennett were second, 85; Steven Grzegorzewski and Marian Sherwood, third, 76.50; Rita Walker and Mark Baker, fourth, 72; and Chester Mott and Lois Mott tied with Wayne Wagamon and Mindy Nearhoof for fifth and sixth, 68.50.
