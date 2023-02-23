St. Brigid Bidders
Terry Webster and Rita Walker were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the Feb. 16 mentor game 3 of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 74. Average score was 63. Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were second, 72; and Thomas Yusavage and Megan Caldarelli, third, 65.50. B-rank winners were Webster and Walker, first; and Yusavage and Caldarelli, second.
Chetan Mody and Marc Sylvester were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 86. Average score was 63. Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger were second, 68; and Barbara Grzegorzewski and Anita Powell, third, 67. B-rank winners were Osborne and Berger, first; and Joanne Ende and Pat Griffith, second, 65.50.
