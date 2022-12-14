St. Brigid Bidders
Chetan Mody and Barbara Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the Dec. 8 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 87.19. Average score was 67.50. Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were second, 81.56; Barbara Spencer and Berniece Auell, third, 79.50; Grant Shorts and Terry Webster, fourth, 79; and Frank Smith and Roland Mariani, fifth, 75.38.
B-rank winners were Spencer and Auell, first; Shorts and Webster, second; Smith and Mariani, third; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, fourth, 66.38.
C-rank winners were Smith and Mariani, first; Osborne and Berger, second; and J. Kelly Jones and Evelyn Lawrence, third, 65.50.
