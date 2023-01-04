St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Barbara Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the Dec. 29 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 49. Average score was 36. Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage were second, 45; John Dietz and Mark Baker, third, 37.50; and Rick Klapthor and Frank Smith tied with Chester Mott and Lois Mott for fourth and fifth, 36.50.
B-rank winners were Dietz and Baker, first; and Klapthor and Smith tied with the Motts for second and third.
