St. Brigid Bidders
Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage were first in the A rank at the Dec. 22 Club Charity Championship of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 41.74. Average score was 36. Phillip Wolfe and Berniece Auell were second, 41; and Joanne Ende and Rick Klapthor tied with Grant Shorts and Evelyn Lawrence for third and fourth, 37.67.
B-rank winners were Ende and Klapthor, first; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, second, 34.33.
