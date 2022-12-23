St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the Dec. 15 Club Charity Championship of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 84. Average score was 67.50. Barbara Grzegorzewski and Chetan Mody were second, 82.50; Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage, third, 74.50; Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer, fourth, 72; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, fifth, 68.
B-rank winners were Ende and Spencer, first; Osborne and Berger, second; and Chester Mott and Lois Mott, third, 64.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.