St. Brigid Bidders
Grant Shorts and Mark Baker were first in the A rank at the Aug. 25 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 87.50. Average score was 67.50. Steven Grzegorzewski and Wayne Wagamon were second, 79; Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski, third, 77.50; Joanne Ende and Judith Murdock, fourth, 77; and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, fifth, 72.
B-rank winners were Osborne and Berger, first; and Chester Mott and Lois Mott, second, 65.50.
