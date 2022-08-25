St. Brigid Bidders
Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer were first in the A rank at the Aug. 18 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 69.75. Average score was 54. Chetan Mody and Steven Grzegorzewski were second, 66.50; Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, 63.00; and Shirley Irish and Barbara Grzegorzewski, fourth, 59.63.
B-rank winners were Ende and Spencer, first; Osborne and Berger, second; Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage, third, 59.06; and Evelyn Lawrence and Berniece Auell, fourth, 56.25.
C-rank winners were Osborne and Berger.
