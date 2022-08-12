St. Brigid Bidders
Barbara Grzegorzewski and Steven Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the August North American Pairs Game 1 of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 76.25. Average score was 54. Rick Klapthor and Karen Steele were second, 64.13; Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage, third, 63.38; and Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski, fourth, 57.88.
B-rank winners were Klapthor and Steele, first; the Yusavages, second; and Chester Mott and Lois Mott, third, 55.25.
C-rank winners were Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, first, 47.75; and Josh Sansotta and Terry Webster, second, 46.13.
