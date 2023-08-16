St. Brigid Bidders
Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the Aug. 10 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 90.17. Average score was 63. Evelyn Lawrence and Judith Murdock were second, 79.42; and Thomas Bennett and Robert Hellstrom third, 65.33. B-rank winners were Osborne and Berger, first; and Bennett and Hellstrom, second. C-rank winners were Bennett and Hellstrom.
Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 82.83. Average score was 63. Laura Reeck and Phillip Wolfe were second, 77.92; and Chetan Mody and Steven Grzegorzewski, third, 71.67. B-rank winners were Reeck and Wolfe, first; and Mindy Nearhoof and Lynn Cullen, second, 67.67. C-rank winners were Nearhoof and Cullen.
