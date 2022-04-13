St. Brigid Bidders
Wayne Wagamon and Roland Mariani were first in the A rank at the April 7 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 71.50. Average score was 54. Shirley Irish and Steven Grzegorzewski were second, 64; Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer, third, 61.50; and Rick Klapthor and Karen Steele, fourth, 55.50.
B-rank winners were Wagamon and Mariani, first; Ende and Spencer, second; and Klapthor and Steele, third.
Wayne Wagamon and Roland Mariani were first in the A rank at the April 7 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 71.50. Average score was 54. Shirley Irish and Steven Grzegorzewski were second, 64; Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer, third, 61.50; and Rick Klapthor and Karen Steele, fourth, 55.50.
B-rank winners were Wagamon and Mariani, first; Ende and Spencer, second; and Klapthor and Steele, third.