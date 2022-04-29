St. Brigid Bidders
Marc Sylvester and Steven Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the April 21 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 115.77. Average score was 84. Frank Grzegorzewski and Shirley Irish were second, 114.15; Phillip Wolfe and Richard Weig, third, 94.77; Kathleen Horan and Doris Kirsch, fourth, 94.23; Lois DiPlacido and Peggy Weibel, fifth, 93.69; and Margaret Timpe and Barbara Grzegorzewski, sixth, 87.77.
B-rank winners were Wolfe and Weig, first; Chester Mott and Lois Mott, second, 86.69; Jane Yusavage and Deborah Martin, third, 79.15; and Frank Smith and Evelyn Lawrence, fourth, 78.08.
C-rank winners were Wolfe and Weig, first; and the Motts, second.