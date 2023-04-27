St. Brigid Bidders
Shirley Irish and Doris Kirsch were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the April 20 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 89.50. Average score was 63. Grant Shorts and Berniece Auell were second, 78.50; and Chester Mott and Lois Mott, third, 66. B-rank winners were John Dietz and Pat Ferrey.
Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 82. Average score was 63. Mark Baker and Josh Sansotta were second, 73; and Laura Reeck and Phillip Wolfe, third, 71.50.
