St. Brigid Bidders
Chetan Mody and Steven Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the March 17 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 61.50. Average score was 54. Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were second, 59; Mary Mercatoris and Richard Weig, third, 57.50; and Barbara Grzegorzewski and Doris Kirsch, fourth, 57.
B-rank winners were Chester Mott and Lois Mott, first, 56.50; and Wayne Wagamon and Roland Mariani tied with Phillip Wolfe and Joanne Ende for second and third, 55.50.