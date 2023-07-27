St. Brigid Bidders
Barbara Spencer and Joanne Ende were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the July 13 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 76.41. Average score was 63. Evelyn Lawrence and Phillip Wolfe were second, 72.49; and Diana Smith and Frank Smith, third, 68.67. B-rank winners were the Smiths, first; and Rick Klapthor and Thomas Baer, second, 67.43. Thomas Bennett and Robert Hellstrom were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 78.67. Average score was 63. Mindy Nearhoof and Tony Nearhoof were second, 68.93; and Judith Murdock and Roland Mariani, third, 67.27. B-rank winners were Bennett and Hellstrom, first; and the Nearhoofs, second.
Shirley Irish and Barbara Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the July 20 meeting. Their score was 96.50. Average score was 84. Evelyn Lawrence and Judith Murdock were second, 87.50; and Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer, third, 87. B-rank winners was a tie for first and second between Mark Baker and John Dietz, and Donald Osborne and Leslie Berger, 82.50. Frank Smith and Roland Mariani were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 109. Pamela Allen and Ltcol Harry Allen Jr. were second, 108; and Bernadette Corsi and David Collura, third, 101. B-rank winners were Phillip Wolfe and Laura Reeck, first, 75.50; and Elaine Limano and Mary Lou Brkovich, second, 71.50.
