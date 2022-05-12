Cadets from Slippery Rock University’s Army ROTC program were recognized for their outstanding achievements and leadership at the Frontier Battalion’s 2022 Spring Awards Ceremony. The Frontier Battalion consists of cadets from SRU and Clarion University.
“Our cadets have displayed outstanding leadership and achieved tremendous success in and out of the classroom during their time at SRU,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Martin, professor of military science and head of SRU’s ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) program. “This ceremony was a wonderful time to reflect on their achievements and we thank them for all they do to advance our ROTC program. We also appreciate our community partners for supporting our program and these awards, including those from the local VFW and American Legion, as well as Slippery Rock Township for hosting the event.”
The following cadets from the area were presented awards:
• Shane Johnson, a senior marketing major from Edinboro, was awarded the AMVETS Award, which recognizes cadets for diligence in duty and willingness to serve God and country.
• Reese Larson, a freshman homeland security major from Saegertown, was awarded the American Legion ROTC Military Excellence Award, which recognizes cadets in the top 25 percent of the academic class and ROTC. Larson also received the Department of the Army Superior Cadets Award, which recognize cadets in the top 25 percent percent in both ROTC and academic standings and who demonstrates outstanding officer potential.
• Karalyn Adams, a senior communication major from Meadville, was awarded the Military Order of Purple Heart Leadership Medal, which recognizes a cadet who has a positive attitude toward ROTC and country and who holds a leadership position within the cadet battalion.