Springboro Garden and Civic Club
The Springboro Garden and Civic Club ladies met for an all-day outing on May 25. They stopped for lunch at Aunt Bee’s and then toured Miller’s Greenhouse, Pampas Creek, Dutch Hill and Amish greenhouses, before stopping for ice cream at O’s Dairy Hut on the way home.
On June 3, the club held its annual bake and plant sale in Springboro. It was a huge success. Members appreciate everyone who came and supported them. Door prizes were given to Mrs. Godwin and Bobbie Allen.
On June 10, Linda Ewig, the secretary, and her husband, Bob, had their annual plant swap at their home. Everyone brought six plants to swap and then they had a wonderful picnic spread of ham and casseroles, plus plenty of desserts. It was a lovely sunny day and 50 people attended. A prayer was offered by Marie Starcheski and a poem, “The Tree” by Joyce Kilmer, was read.
Members are looking forward to the next meeting at Cathy Smith’s home. They will be learning about flower pounding and drying. The big 100th anniversary for the Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department in Conneautville will be held on July 29. The garden club will have a bake sale as well as a float in the parade.
