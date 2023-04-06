Springboro Garden Club
Springboro Garden Club met at the Station in Conneautville on March 23 with eight members present.
President Marie Starcheski called the meeting to order with a reading by Bobbie Fuller about "Life is a Gift” and an opening prayer for the buffet. Our host and co-host had a St. Patrick’s theme with corn beef sundaes, tossed salad, deviled eggs and a Irish apple cake with a custard topping. After the buffet, the order of business followed with the flag pledge, club reading and collection.
Members had committee reports from the Sunshine and Publicity committees and discussed the costs of the lovely garden books that are made for us each year by Lynda Proctor. We decorated the front of our books with gardening notions that we designed ourselves.
Prior to the meeting, a Golden Rose was presented to Becky Aiken, who is an honoree member, at her home.
Here are some upcoming events:
• The annual plant and bake sale is on June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at the old fire hall in Springboro at the light.
• The Fellows Club Fire and Ambulance 100th anniversary is in July and we we will be having a bake sale. Debra Ingols is the chairman of the bake sale, and she will have more details as the time gets closer. Bobbie Fuller is the chair for the float that we will build for the parade that will take place on July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The door prize was won by Fran Page.
