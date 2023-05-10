Springboro Garden Club
The Springboro Garden Club met at the Station in Conneautville on March 23, with eight members present.
President Marie Starcheski called the meeting to order with a beautiful reading by Bobbie Fuller about “Life Is a Gift,” and an opening prayer for the buffet. The host and co-host had a St. Patrick’s theme with corn beef sundaes, tossed salad, deviled eggs and an Irish apple cake with a custard topping.
After the buffet, the order of business followed with the flag pledge, Club Collect reading and collection. They had committee reports from the Sunshine and Publicity committees and discussed the costs of the lovely garden books that are made for the members each year by Lynda Proctor. Members decorated the front of the books with pretty gardening notions that they designed themselves.
Prior to the meeting, a Golden Rose was presented to Becky Aiken, who is an honoree member, at her home.
Members are looking forward to these events: the annual plant and bake sale on June 3 at the old fire hall in Springboro at the light; the Fellows Club Fire and Ambulance 100th Anniversary in July; and the club’s bake sale. Debra Ingols is the chairman of the bake sale, and she will have more details as the time gets closer. Bobbie Fuller is the chair for the float that the members will build for the parade that will take place on July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The door prize was won by Fran Page.
