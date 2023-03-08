Springboro Garden Club
Springboro Garden Club, which has 18 members and several Golden Rose members, met Feb. 23 at the Station in Conneautville, with President Marie Starcheski, Vice President Debra Ingols, Secretary Linda Ewig, Treasurer Brenda Budraitis and Assistant Treasurer Juda Peter.
The meeting was called to order with an opening prayer and an informative talk about the use of flower frogs by Budraitis, followed by a chicken and biscuit dinner. The theme was “Let It Snow”; table decorations were white snow trees and matching table service.
After dinner, the club had its order of business, flag pledge, collection and roll call. Members discussed a voted on all of our monthly activities of the coming year. Members will be visiting several greenhouses in our area, flower gardens and the zoo gardens. The club will have different activities, like flower pounding, cooking competition in the fall and its annual Christmas Gala at Juda Peters’ home, plus many more activities.
The club designed the landscape around the Conneautville Historical Society and it keeps the Veterans Memorial with flowers in Springboro. The club gives donations to at least eight organizations out of the money collected from the plant and bake sale, which will be held June 3 at the old Springboro Fire Hall.
The door prize was won by Michelle Page.
