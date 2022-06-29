The Spring Cemetery Association will hold a special meeting on July 7 at 7 p.m. at the home of Lynette Weber, 157 S. Main St., Springboro, to discuss a policy on cremations and any other policy coming before the association.
Spring Cemetery Association to hold special meeting July 7
