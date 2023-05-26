Cochranton flea market, sponsored by Cochranton Presbyterian Church, will be held today and Saturday. This is a special two-day flea market to coincide with Cochranton Yard Sale days, organizers said.
The flea market is held at the Cochranton Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors can come one day or both. One-day space rent is $10 and two-days rent is $15.
The flea market is held the fourth Saturday of the month from April through September.
• More information: Call (814) 720-2917.
