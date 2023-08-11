Baking contests are returning to the Spartansburg Community Fair this year.
The contests are sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. More than 100 member fairs, associations or societies hold annual events that showcase the commonwealth’s top industries — agriculture and tourism. An estimated 5.5 million people visit Pennsylvania fairs each year to enjoy amusements, food, entertainment, judged competitions and our rich Pennsylvania agricultural heritage. Visit pafairs.org to learn more about a PSACF fair near you.
Each contest is a preliminary competition that leads to the selection of the final winner held each January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The first-place winner at the farm show will be awarded a $500 cash prize for their winning entry. Entrants may not have won first place in the contests at any other fair in 2023.
Entry forms are due by Aug. 19.
The Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest will be held Sept. 3. The entire entry must be made from scratch. For more information on entry requirements, obtain a Spartansburg Community Fair premium book.
The Home Made Chocolate Cake Contest will be held Sept. 3. The entire entry must be a layered chocolate cake made from scratch. The entry must be frosted and the frosting must also be made from scratch. The recipe must feature chocolate or cocoa as a main ingredient.
The PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies-Brownies-Bars contest will be held Sept. 3. The goal of this contest is to encourage young people to participate in Pennsylvania’s agricultural fairs by showcasing Pennsylvania grown and produced products in their entries. The entire cookies, brownies or bars entry must be made from scratch and must include two PA Preferred or locally purchased ingredients.
The Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest will be held Sept. 4. There are two main types of cake — butter and foam (egg-leavened). Angel food is a classic example of a foam cake. It is 100 percent fat free and, because of the eggs, is a good source of the highest-quality protein, as well as choline, which is essential to memory and brain development. Prizes awarded will be first place, $25; second, $15; and third, $10. When entering your cake, which must be entirely made from scratch, you must also submit the recipe. Pennsylvania produced and packed eggs are requested to be used, if possible. Look for the PEQAP or PA packaging dates on the carton.
• More information: Visit spartansburgcommunityfair.org or contact contest coordinator Cathy Sutter at (814) 789-2116 or (814) 720-5426.
