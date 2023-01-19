Westford United Methodist Church is hosting a spaghetti dinner on Jan. 28 from 4 to 6 pm. in the Mission Outreach Center located next to the church.

Proceeds will support the Wings to Fly Backpack Program which provides healthy take-home snacks to children in Jamestown School District. Wings to Fly is a multi-denominational group working in Jamestown for the betterment of the community.

Price for a dinner is $10 for adults and $4 for children under 10; kids under 5 eat for free. Carry-out is available.

The church is located in South Shenango Township near Pymatuning Lake and just outside of Jamestown.

More information: Call Sharlene at (724) 927-2635.

