A soup/chili cook-off fundraiser for the Karl Gerdon Park renovation project in the borough of Venango will take place Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Venango Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 169, 20628 Gospel Hill Road.
Many types of soup and chili will be available to vote on.
Entries are expected from many of the local restaurants such as Venango Valley Inn, Venango General Store, Double D's, Venango VFW, Venango United Methodist Church and The Riverside Rambler.
Admission is $5. The event is being coordinated by the church.