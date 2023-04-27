With bells tolling and angelic Latin echoing, an Austrian abbey sets the opening tone of the classic “The Sound of Music” continuing on the Academy Theatre stage this weekend.
Six chances remain to see Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1959 musical, directed by the Rev. Shawn Clerkin and featuring a 40-member cast. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through May 7.
Against the 1938 backdrop of the harrowing Austrian hills, with war on the horizon, Maria (played by Aubrey Garrison) enters an unfamiliar world, that of the widowed Capt. Georg von Trapp (Richard Kress). As his seven children’s governess, Maria nurtures their curiosity for music — giving way to the timeless “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “My Favorite Things.”
As Maria guides the children, she too has a guiding force — Mother Abbess.
Cynthia Harding of Pittsburgh reprises her role as Mother Abbess for the Academy’s production after her 2014 professional debut in “The Sound of Music” at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center.
Bookending the show, Mother Abbess shines with the ensemble of nuns she is preparing for monastic life: Shanna Bresee, Crystal Cox, Elaina Graybill, Racheal Graybill, Shi Kaplan, Holly Kress, Lainey Kress, Vidal Mangal, Jackie Russel, Emily Schnauber, Lynne Schnauber, Faith Smith, Ashley Sullivan and Alyssa Whalen, as well as Arion Knott, Cameron Finck and Lou Rich in the men’s ensemble.
Almitra Clerkin and Renee McNally as Sister Berthe; Brynn Tefft as Sister Margareta; and Shelly Schuster as Sister Sophia create mesmerizing harmonies to bring the halls of the abbey to life.
Their endearing jabs at Maria — “she’s a darling, she’s a demon, she’s a lamb” — punctuate the production with cleverness and subtle delight.
By the time Mother Abbess hits the peak in “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” at the close of the first act, the nuns have established a regal undertone — powerful and dignified, moving and hopeful.
First played by Patricia Neway in the Tony-winning original Broadway production and later by Peggy Wood in the 1965 movie adaptation, Mother Abbess is as impressive with Harding’s expert vocal technique and operatic style.
With a master’s degree in vocal performance from Carnegie Mellon University and regional stage credits including “Beauty and the Beast” (Mrs. Potts) and “The Addams Family” (Morticia), Harding has a special power you won’t want to miss.
The Academy’s cast features talented local actors, both new and familiar, including Grace Worley, Adam Reagle, Emma Friters, Trevor Graybill, Juniper Marr, Avery Simmons and Natalie Kress as the von Trapp children; Leah Hillgrove as Elsa Schraeder; Atlee Graybill as Max Detweiler; Jace Digiacomo as Rolf; Brad Schnauber as Franz; Debby McCain as Frau Schmidt; John Taylor as Herr Zeller; and Tug Roae as Admiral von Schreiber.
Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 337-8000, visiting theacademytheatre.org, or by stopping in person at 275 Chestnut St., Meadville, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and one hour before performances. Tickets purchased online are discounted from box office prices. Pianist David Tokos will provide music in the lounge one hour before most performances.
