These students have been named to the winter 2023 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester. The winter terms run from January to May. 

Sydney Bravo of Meadville

Rebecca Juracko of Espyville

Dayton Gank of Waterford

Madeline Ashe of Meadville

Zachary Bearfield of Edinboro

William Copley of Cooperstown

Brenna Tatters of Guys Mills

Dylan Motter-Emig of Meadville

Lauren Ortiz of Edinboro

Lindsee Toth of Meadville

Amber Wozniak of Cambridge Springs

Jordan Marchionna of Edinboro

Lana Goodman of Cooperstown

Kourtney Wheeler of Meadville

Austin Niwa of Meadville

Philip Smith of Titusville

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

