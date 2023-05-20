These students have been named to the winter 2023 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester. The winter terms run from January to May.
Sydney Bravo of Meadville
Rebecca Juracko of Espyville
Dayton Gank of Waterford
Madeline Ashe of Meadville
Zachary Bearfield of Edinboro
William Copley of Cooperstown
Brenna Tatters of Guys Mills
Dylan Motter-Emig of Meadville
Lauren Ortiz of Edinboro
Lindsee Toth of Meadville
Amber Wozniak of Cambridge Springs
Jordan Marchionna of Edinboro
Lana Goodman of Cooperstown
Kourtney Wheeler of Meadville
Austin Niwa of Meadville
Philip Smith of Titusville
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.