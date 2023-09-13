• SMOCK — To Mr. and Mrs. Codi Allen Smock of Cochranton, Pa., at Meadville Medical Center, Meadville, Pa., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, a son, Cooper Allen. Mrs. Smock is the former Billie Lee Beach.
Smock birth
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Food labeling
Should foods grown in labs be prominently labeled?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman pleads no contest to charges in $200K theft
- Last weekend of season for eatery icons Eddie's, Hank's
- Allegheny College buys Theta Chi fraternity house
- PENNCREST talks superintendent's departure, vaping-related lawsuit
- Cochranton 'carries out mission' and gets big home opener victory
- West Mead cop to be tried on assault, witness intimidation charges
- Meadville man gets 10½ to 22 years for OD death
- Police: Titusville student in custody, facing gun charges for alleged threat
- Vernon Township man starts bond with Bucco after ballgame
- Appeals board: Tear down Cambridge Springs building that's in disrepair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.