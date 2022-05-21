The Small Business Jump Start Program held a graduation ceremony at the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce building on May 10.
There were seven graduates total of the latest semester of the nine-week course. The classes teach participants how to set business goals, develop a business plan, learn financial basics, marketing techniques and develop sales skills.
In addition, graduates gain access to various benefits, including access to small-business loans, packaged discounts and other such features.
The class is taught by Gary Scetz, owner of Svetz consulting.
Graduates for this semester include Jason Puryear, of Zest Kitchen & Pantry; Robin Rogers, of The Niche; John Walton, of Cottage Organics; Travis Smith, or Harmony Formals; Cynthia Sherrod, of Cruise Planners; Jayne Martin, of Bayshore Homes; and Stephanie Mitchell, of Mitchell Lake and Campgrounds.
Small Business Jump Start classes are offered in the fall and spring, and there are occasional classes just for military veterans. For more information on the program, contact the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, at (814) 337-8030.
