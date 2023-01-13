Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall semester. The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following students from the area were named to the dean’s list:

Karalyn Adams of Meadville

Peyton Bontz of Cooperstown

Morgan Dilley of Linesville

Margaret Ditty of Titusville

Cassidy Donovan of Cochranton

Brooke Fry of Titusville

David Gillette of Conneautville

Marissa Goodenow of Conneautville

Courtney Gross of Atlantic

Owen Hamilton of Guys Mills

Hannah Harvey of Cochranton

Riley Harvey of Cochranton

Anthony Hernandez of Saegertown

Chloe Herrmann of Meadville

Lilli Hiles of Cochranton

Tanner Horn of Titusville

September Irwin of Conneaut Lake

Jaeda Johnston of Meadville

Julian Jones of Meadville

Elizabeth Kammerdiener of Jamestown

Kailani Kawata of Meadville

Erin Kelly of Centerville

Bryan Kelly of Centerville

Brooke Kerr of Centerville

Taylor Kersnick of Conneautville

Brayden Kinney of Union City

Rebecca Kiser of Conneaut Lake

Ashley Labeka of Meadville

Reese Larson of Saegertown

Karsyn Leach of Conneaut Lake

Brendan Leech of Saegertown

Lukas Lepley of Cooperstown

Ashley Loccisano of Meadville

Sydney Lohr of Titusville

Chloe Luchansky of Saegertown

Kara McKelvey of Jamestown

Aidanne McLaughlin of Saegertown

Mason Mihoci of Conneaut Lake

Matthew Mihoci of Conneaut Lake

Silas Morley of Meadville

Kaitlyn Myers of Cochranton

Mitch Neugebauer of Meadville

Lodge Nosko of Titusville

Briana Nuhfer of Jamestown

Jayden Onderko of Conneaut Lake

Landon Palma of Titusville

Elise Peterson of Guys Mills

Meghan Pfeiffer of Cochranton

Sydney Phillips of Linesville

Cole Potase of Jamestown

Vincena Reese of Guys Mills

Ryan Richardson of Conneaut Lake

Daisy Schultz of Cambridge Springs

Olivia Schwab of Cooperstown

Rebekah Shearer of Hartstown

Devon Stanbro of Spartansburg

Amanda Sterling of Corry

Sara Stevenson of Jamestown

Brett Stevenson of Cooperstown

Kyla Swavey of Conneautville

Kaitlyn Thomas of Conneaut Lake

Alexa Tompkins of Linesville

Hillary Twiford of Saegertown

Sophie Varndell of Titusville

Alexa Waleff of Hadley

Jaiben Walker of Guys Mills

Megan Walsh of Meadville

Ann Weimert of Jamestown

Jakob Welcheck of Conneautville

Caitlyn Wensel of Conneaut Lake

Aaron Williams of Meadville

Dalaney Wood of Saegertown

Kenneth Yarnell of Cochranton

Kayla Young of Meadville

Cody Ziegler of Cooperstown

