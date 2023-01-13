Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall semester. The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following students from the area were named to the dean’s list:
• Karalyn Adams of Meadville
• Peyton Bontz of Cooperstown
• Morgan Dilley of Linesville
• Margaret Ditty of Titusville
• Cassidy Donovan of Cochranton
• Brooke Fry of Titusville
• David Gillette of Conneautville
• Marissa Goodenow of Conneautville
• Courtney Gross of Atlantic
• Owen Hamilton of Guys Mills
• Hannah Harvey of Cochranton
• Riley Harvey of Cochranton
• Anthony Hernandez of Saegertown
• Chloe Herrmann of Meadville
• Lilli Hiles of Cochranton
• Tanner Horn of Titusville
• September Irwin of Conneaut Lake
• Jaeda Johnston of Meadville
• Julian Jones of Meadville
• Elizabeth Kammerdiener of Jamestown
• Kailani Kawata of Meadville
• Erin Kelly of Centerville
• Bryan Kelly of Centerville
• Brooke Kerr of Centerville
• Taylor Kersnick of Conneautville
• Brayden Kinney of Union City
• Rebecca Kiser of Conneaut Lake
• Ashley Labeka of Meadville
• Reese Larson of Saegertown
• Karsyn Leach of Conneaut Lake
• Brendan Leech of Saegertown
• Lukas Lepley of Cooperstown
• Ashley Loccisano of Meadville
• Sydney Lohr of Titusville
• Chloe Luchansky of Saegertown
• Kara McKelvey of Jamestown
• Aidanne McLaughlin of Saegertown
• Mason Mihoci of Conneaut Lake
• Matthew Mihoci of Conneaut Lake
• Silas Morley of Meadville
• Kaitlyn Myers of Cochranton
• Mitch Neugebauer of Meadville
• Lodge Nosko of Titusville
• Briana Nuhfer of Jamestown
• Jayden Onderko of Conneaut Lake
• Landon Palma of Titusville
• Elise Peterson of Guys Mills
• Meghan Pfeiffer of Cochranton
• Sydney Phillips of Linesville
• Cole Potase of Jamestown
• Vincena Reese of Guys Mills
• Ryan Richardson of Conneaut Lake
• Daisy Schultz of Cambridge Springs
• Olivia Schwab of Cooperstown
• Rebekah Shearer of Hartstown
• Devon Stanbro of Spartansburg
• Amanda Sterling of Corry
• Sara Stevenson of Jamestown
• Brett Stevenson of Cooperstown
• Kyla Swavey of Conneautville
• Kaitlyn Thomas of Conneaut Lake
• Alexa Tompkins of Linesville
• Hillary Twiford of Saegertown
• Sophie Varndell of Titusville
• Alexa Waleff of Hadley
• Jaiben Walker of Guys Mills
• Megan Walsh of Meadville
• Ann Weimert of Jamestown
• Jakob Welcheck of Conneautville
• Caitlyn Wensel of Conneaut Lake
• Aaron Williams of Meadville
• Dalaney Wood of Saegertown
• Kenneth Yarnell of Cochranton
• Kayla Young of Meadville
• Cody Ziegler of Cooperstown
