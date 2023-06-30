These students have been named to the honor roll at Seton Catholic School for the fourth grading period.

Sixth Grade

High Honors

Ethan Gredler

Lydia Green

Thomas McNamara

Addison Murphy

Gurkaram Singh

Honors

Grace Staaf

Kieryxandor Walton-Garcia

Seventh Grade

High Honors

Stella Burkett

Chloe Fauble

Grace Fisher

Lincoln Flowers

Chiana Hayden

Jillian Mattocks

Emma Sutton

Scout Valencic

Sophie Walker

Honors

Jocelynn Crofoot

Sahdev Patel

Eighth Grade

High Honors

June Crofoot

Lydia Howard

Kendal Johnston

Reagan Johnston

Lucy Murphy

Honors

Paige Simmerman

Allie Worley

