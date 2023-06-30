These students have been named to the honor roll at Seton Catholic School for the fourth grading period.
Sixth Grade
High Honors
Ethan Gredler
Lydia Green
Thomas McNamara
Addison Murphy
Gurkaram Singh
Honors
Grace Staaf
Kieryxandor Walton-Garcia
Seventh Grade
High Honors
Stella Burkett
Chloe Fauble
Grace Fisher
Lincoln Flowers
Chiana Hayden
Jillian Mattocks
Emma Sutton
Scout Valencic
Sophie Walker
Honors
Jocelynn Crofoot
Sahdev Patel
Eighth Grade
High Honors
June Crofoot
Lydia Howard
Kendal Johnston
Reagan Johnston
Lucy Murphy
Honors
Paige Simmerman
Allie Worley
