These students have been named to the honor roll at Seton Catholic School for the third grading period.

Eighth Grade

High honors

Lydia Honard

Kendal Johnston

Reagan Johnston

Ireland McHale

Honors

Lucy Murphy

June Crofoot

Allie Worley

Seventh Grade

High Honors

Stella Burkett

Chloe Fauble

Lincoln Flowers

Chiana Hayden

Jillian Mattocks

Emma Sutton

Scout Valencic

Sophie Walker

Honors

Jocelynn Crofoot

Grace Fisher

Bella McHale

Sahdev Patel

Sixth Grade

High Honors

Ethan Gredler

Lydia Green

Thomas McNamara

Addison Murphy

Gurkaram Singh

Honors

Evan Campbell

Grace Staaf

