These students have been named to the honor roll at Seton Catholic School for the third grading period.
Eighth Grade
High honors
Lydia Honard
Kendal Johnston
Reagan Johnston
Ireland McHale
Honors
Lucy Murphy
June Crofoot
Allie Worley
Seventh Grade
High Honors
Stella Burkett
Chloe Fauble
Lincoln Flowers
Chiana Hayden
Jillian Mattocks
Emma Sutton
Scout Valencic
Sophie Walker
Honors
Jocelynn Crofoot
Grace Fisher
Bella McHale
Sahdev Patel
Sixth Grade
High Honors
Ethan Gredler
Lydia Green
Thomas McNamara
Addison Murphy
Gurkaram Singh
Honors
Evan Campbell
Grace Staaf
