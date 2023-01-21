In the spring of 2022, Seton Catholic School and The Epiphany of the Lord Parish parishioners present at a school Mass one day, helped raise $2,000 for the Knights of Columbus baby bottle fundraiser.
The fundraising efforts were for the Women’s Care Center of Erie. The money raised was given to purchase a mobile ultrasound unit that would service Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.
Women’s Care Centers Executive Director Randy Newport introduced Seton students on Wednesday to the finished unit.
Newport wanted students to have an opportunity to show them what their efforts helped provide for their community.
The unit will hopefully start serving women this spring. They will have a schedule that will be established a month in advance indicating the locations that it serves and when it will be there.
Although the most impressive part of the unit is its ultrasound capabilities, the unit will also provide other forms of medical testing and counseling services.
This rig has an impressive set of features onboard and will strive to provide a welcoming and approachable experience outside of its entrance as well.
To learn more about the Women’s Care Center in Erie, visit www.wcerie.org.
