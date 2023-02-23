These students have been named to the honor roll at Seton Catholic School for the second grading period.
Sixth grade
High Honors
Ethan Gredler
Lydia Green
Thomas McNamara
Addison Murphy
Gurkaram Singh
Honors
Cole Barrett
Evan Campbell
Grace Staaf
Xandor Walton-Garcia
Seventh Grade
High Honors
Stella Burkett
Chloe Fauble
Grace Fisher
Chiana Hayden
Bella McHale
Emma Sutton
Scout Valensic
Sophie Walker
Honors
Jocelynn Crofoot
Lincoln Flowers
Jillian Mattocks
Sahdev Patel
Eighth Grade
High Honors
Lydia Honard
Reagan Johnston
Kendal Johnston
June Crofoot
Lucy Murphy
Honors
Paige Simmerman
Ireland McHale
