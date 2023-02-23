These students have been named to the honor roll at Seton Catholic School for the second grading period.

Sixth grade

High Honors

Ethan Gredler

Lydia Green

Thomas McNamara

Addison Murphy

Gurkaram Singh

Honors

Cole Barrett

Evan Campbell

Grace Staaf

Xandor Walton-Garcia

Seventh Grade

High Honors

Stella Burkett

Chloe Fauble

Grace Fisher

Chiana Hayden

Bella McHale

Emma Sutton

Scout Valensic

Sophie Walker

Honors

Jocelynn Crofoot

Lincoln Flowers

Jillian Mattocks

Sahdev Patel

Eighth Grade

High Honors

Lydia Honard

Reagan Johnston

Kendal Johnston

June Crofoot

Lucy Murphy

Honors

Paige Simmerman

Ireland McHale

