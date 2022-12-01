First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville, offers its annual Service of Lessons & Carols at 8:30 and 10 a.m. on Sunday.
This service, devised in England in the 1800s, combines Scripture and music to explore the themes of the Advent and Christmas seasons: darkness and light, despair and hope, endings and beginnings. Prior to COVID-19, First Presbyterian had held such a service annually since 2008.
The service at 10 a.m. includes choral offerings by the church choir, and will be livestreamed via the church website.
• For more information: visit www.meadvillefpc.org or call (814) 333-2161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.