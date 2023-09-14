Some of the 200-plus fine art prints donated to Thiel College, Greenville, by alumnus Marlin Casker are on display in the college’s Weyers-Sampson Gallery through Oct. 11.
Casker will lead a gallery talk on Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. on his experience building a private collection.
Gallery hours when class is in session are: Monday from 12:30 to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m.; and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All gallery exhibits are free to the public. The public also is invited to the gallery talk.
