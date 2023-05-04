The Meadville Market House’s annual membership and fundraiser drive during May has started.
Funds raised during the drive will go toward upgrading the kitchen space in the main market — the Café at the Market House. The Café will offer continued weekend brunch menus, cooking classes, pop-up dinners, and a certified, rentable kitchen for businesses and individuals to use. To donate and become a Friend of the Market House, visit meadvillemarkethouse.org.
The fundraiser coincides with this weekend’s start of the Saturday outdoor farmers’ markets at the Market House. The Meadville Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday through the end of October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The family-friendly event includes local farmers, craft vendors and food trucks. EBT/SNAP is accepted.
