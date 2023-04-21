The Crawford Chapter of PASR (Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees) is taking a trip to the Sight & Sound Theatres in Lancaster on Oct. 3 and 4 to see the production of “Moses.”
You do not have to be a member of PASR to attend. A deposit of $100 to hold a ticket and reserve a seat on the coach is due by May 31. The balance is due Aug. 21. There are only double and single rooms available. Make checks out to Barbara Stockton and mail to her at 194 N. Franklin St., Cochranton, PA 16314. Please include a phone number and email address in case she needs to contact you.
• More information: Call (814) 425-2025. Leave a message if there’s no answer.
