Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees will meet at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 18276 Conneaut Lake Road, on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. All newly retired employees of the Crawford, PENNCREST and Conneaut school districts are encouraged to attend.
School retirees to meet
