The Crawford County PASR (Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees) Chapter will have a meeting Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant on the Conneaut Lake Road in Meadville.

All members and any new retirees from Crawford Central School District are welcome. New retirees — which includes teachers, aides, maintenance staff, cafeteria workers and principals — are encouraged to attend to see the benefits that are available to members.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you