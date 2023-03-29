The Crawford County PASR (Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees) Chapter will have a meeting Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant on the Conneaut Lake Road in Meadville.
All members and any new retirees from Crawford Central School District are welcome. New retirees — which includes teachers, aides, maintenance staff, cafeteria workers and principals — are encouraged to attend to see the benefits that are available to members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.