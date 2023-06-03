The Jamestown Lions awarded $7,500 in scholarships to seven deserving seniors this year.
Lions International is the largest service organization in the world with over 14 million members and 43,000 clubs worldwide. Since 1990, the Jamestown Lions Club has awarded $150,650 in scholarships to Jamestown High School students who are advancing their education through college or trade school. Funds are raised through the various work projects from serving french fries at the fair to the club’s annual Pancake Day in April.
Scholarship recipients are Rowan Thomas, Lauren Taylor, Josilyn Pfaff, Cameron Keiser, Emmet Gill, Seamus Ford and Elizabeth Figiel.
