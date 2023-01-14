The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation announces the availability of applications for its undergraduate scholarship programs. The application deadline is April 1. Eligibility criteria and on-line application forms are available at www.crawfordheritage.org/scholarship/.
The Foundation administers more than 30 scholarships for which graduating high school seniors from Crawford County may be eligible. Award amounts generally range from $100 to $3,000. Each scholarship has specific eligibility requirements and selection criteria.
Applicants will be considered based upon many factors, including academic achievement, undergraduate field of study and extracurricular involvement, among others.
The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation is dedicated to making Crawford County a better place to live, learn, work and raise a family. The Foundation helps people make the most of their philanthropy by giving to endowed funds. Grant awards are made from these funds to support the causes donors care about as well as worthwhile programs selected by the Foundation. They manage more than 100 funds, which benefit more than 100 different organizations, scholarships and charitable purposes. More than $10 million has been awarded since the organization was established in 1998.
For more information about making a gift or seeking grant support for a project, write the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, PO Box 933, Meadville, PA 16335, phone (814) 336-5206 or visit them online at www.crawfordheritage.org.
