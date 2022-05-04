Several members of the Schlosser family met recently to make preliminary plans for the 100th reunion to be held June 26 at Bertram Park, Saegertown.
Events planned to commemorate the occasion are a cornhole tournament, games for children ages 10 and under, auction, draft horse wagon rides, family picture, and the preparation of a time capsule to be opened in 2047.
Those wishing to participate in the cornhole tournament must register by June 15 with Debra Merritt by calling (814) 282-2709. The cornhole tournament will begin at noon with games for children running at the same time.
Family members are requested to take small items such as an old family photo or an item not larger than a matchbox toy to be placed in the time capsule which will be stored in the safe at the Saegertown Heritage Society.
Table service and beverages will be provided for the dinner including barbecue chicken, pulled pork and smoked roast beef as well as hot dogs for children. All those attending should take tureen dishes to share for the dinner to begin at 1 p.m. People are encouraged to take lawn chairs as well.
The family picture will be taken following dinner at approximately 2.
Family members who pledged a financial contribution at the 2021 family reunion are requested to forward their pledge to Alverna Hotchkiss, treasurer, prior to May 15.
Another meeting will be held at Hayfield Grange Hall at a later date.