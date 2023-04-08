With the Meadville community’s collaboration in establishing the elegant Savor for Scholars event, A Meadville Heritage Celebration last year, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund was able to make a big dent toward the support of post-secondary education for economically disadvantaged outstanding high school graduates.
The event was held at the Italian Civic Club. The amazing fact is that through donations during the year and profits from Savor the Scholars, we were able to present a check for $16,100.86 to the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation to be invested in our perpetual scholarship fund.
We need to keep making a big dent in the scholarship fund because more than 1 million fewer students are in post-secondary schools/programs.
This is frightening and it leaves a huge gap that impacts our quality of life — our economy. Fifty-three percent of the millennials who did attend post-secondary schools have been unable to purchase a house because their student loan debt either disqualified them or made it impossible to afford a mortgage.
This year, Savor for Scholars will again be held at the Italian Civic Club, 869 Water St. It will be April 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. with the doors opening at 5:30. The band 50 Miles to Empty will be providing music throughout the night
Themed tables will include the celebration of cultures from Italy, Puerto Rico, India, Southern soul food, Ireland and the United States. There will be desserts from around the world. We will feature the Sustainability Program’s Carrden at Allegheny where nine of their students have been involved in growing, harvesting and preparing food from the campus garden. Tables may receive Taster’s Choice, Most Informative and Most Attractive awards. Sponsorship levels will again be according to the richest minerals in the world: Lithium, Blue Garnet, Pinite, Ruby and Gold.
Special features will be the blue garnet ring valued at $1,400, Amish quilt, gift baskets, 50-50, lottery tree, tub of wine and the auction arena. Gift baskets will showcase extraordinary businesses and nonprofits in Meadville.
Stepping on to the floor this year will be our celebrity ticket concierges who are: Jan Bialous, Al and Ann Cohen, Harrison D. Dixon III, Joseph Galbo III, Lois Galbo, Sarah Hoplock, Javier Jones, Beverly Kantz, Claire Klima, Lon Wilson, Lee Scandinaro, Jim Shields, Susan Vidoni, Autumn Vogel, Andy Walker, Chris Youngs and Lisa Pepicelli Youngs. Financial Managers are the Rev. Melissa Burnett and Mary Lynn Mauri.
In addition to our sponsors, master of ceremonies Christopher Seeley, 50 Miles to Empty, auctioneer Sherman Allen, photographer Heather Curtis, Cool 101.7, Seven Mountain Media and The Meadville Tribune will put the glitter around the event.
Admission tickets and tickets for the blue garnet ring will be available for pre-sales at Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Woolen Mill. A person may also go to mlkmeadville.org for admission and sponsorship tickets.
Admission tickets are also available from Sustainability Committee members: Burnett, Armendia P. Dixon, Steve Onyeiwu, Vidoni, Susan Wycoff and Pepicelli Youngs. Scholarship board members also have tickets. They are Curtis, Galbo, Mauri, Rev. Jackie Roberson Jr., Shields, Wilson and Nancy Smith.
The public is invited. We look forward to seeing you there. On behalf of the young people you will help to achieve a post-secondary education, thank you.
Armendia P. Dixon is president of the Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund.
