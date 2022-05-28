Lakeview Area Public Library is sponsoring a Sarah’s Legacy Walking Tour and Luncheon with local author Daisy Beiler Townsend, June 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church Hall, 3461 Sandy Lake New Lebanon Road.
The event will include a luncheon and presentation about Townsend’s writing journey that culminated in writing the Sarah’s Legacy series: “Sarah’s Legacy,” “Sarah’s Legacy Shared,” “Sarah’s Legacy Tested” and “Sarah’s Legacy Lived,” and more recently, “Diary of a Series, The Story Behind the Sarah’s Legacy Series.” After the presentation, Townsend will lead a walking tour of the Sandy Lake sites mentioned in the series.
Tickets for the event will be available beginning Friday for $12 and may be purchased at the Lakeview Area Public Library or at any of Townsend’s book signing events:
• Lakeview Area Public Library Patio, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Continental Breakfast at Oak Grove Church, 10 Oak Grove Road, Mercer, June 4 at 9 a.m.
• Fresh Grounds Coffeehouse & Café, 172 Main St., Greenville, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Short talk and Book Signing at McQuiston’s Center by the Park – Senior Center, 29 Railroad St., Sandy Lake, June 13 at 11 a.m.
