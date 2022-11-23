The Samaritans’ Holy Ground Thrift Shop is holding its annual Christmas Wonderland now through December.
Gently used and fantastically priced Christmas decorations including lights, wreaths, ornaments, Christmas décor and more are available.
In addition to Christmas items, the usual inventory of clothing for all ages, household goods, small appliances, crafts and much more at bargain prices is available.
The shop is located at 181 S. Ninth St., Conneaut Lake, behind Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church.
Shop hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• More information: Call (814) 382-4487 during store hours.
