Samaritans of Conneaut Lake, a nonprofit satellite food pantry of the Center for Family Services, distributes food today from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Food Pantry located behind the Catholic church.
Please remain in your vehicle as food will be delivered when driving up.
All Conneaut School District families are permitted depending on state guidelines. Everyone is welcome and encouraged. Please have photo ID and proof of residence if you are a new client.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.