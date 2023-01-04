The Samaritans will hold the monthly food distribution on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m.
The Samaritans building is located at 180 S. Ninth St., Conneaut Lake, on the same property as Our Lady Queen of the Americas Catholic Church. Please remain in your vehicle and you will be served when you drive up.
All Conneaut School District families are permitted depending on state guidelines. Everyone is welcome and encouraged. Please bring photo ID and proof of residence if you are a new client.
