The Greenville Salvation Army will be combining the classic motorcycle poker run with a beloved board game for its inaugural Scrabble Bike Run & Car Crawl Fundraiser on Aug. 19.
Riders and drivers will pick up Scrabble puzzle pieces at five stops in the tri-county area, and will have an opportunity to purchase more letters at the end of the ride.
Participants with the top-three Scrabble word scores will win prizes that include a 75-inch Roku TV for first; a portable outdoor spa, second; and an outdoor prize pack, third.
The $25 entry fee includes a meal and a T-shirt. Early entries will receive a skull cap. Add additional riders for $10, which includes the meal.
The event will start and end at the Greenville Moose Family Center on Shenango Street.
Registration and sign-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with kickstands up/throttle down at 10.
Stops will include Linesville Spillway; the Salvation Army Thrift Store, Vernon Township; Polly’s Ice Cream, Franklin; the Salvation Army Family Store, Grove City; and Quaker Steak & Lube, Sharon.
The event will also feature basket auctions.
Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army in Greenville, which fed more than 7,000 people and gave $13,000 in rent and utility assistance in 2022. Its weekly youth programs continue to grow and offer more than 50 children a safe place, meal and programming to shape and impact their lives.
Registration forms can be picked up at the Greenville Salvation Army, Veado’s, and Hurlbert’s Hardware in Greenville.
Individuals can also register online at salvationarmywpa.org/greenvillebikerun.
